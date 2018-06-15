REVIEW: Creative Writing For Beginners; Burnley College

Creative Burnley people can let their imaginations soar thanks to a new series of writing workshops.

Head of A-Levels Sarah Crossley is helping residents to create powerful stories during Creative Writing For Beginners, a six-week evening course at Burnley College.

The first session, Developing Plot and Themes, was a wonderful introduction to the world of fiction-writing and breaks down a complex craft into bite-size chunks by providing useful templates and guidelines to get you started.

Jennifer Brown, A-Level lecturer in English and film, ran the first session, and offered simple and memorable tips.

Her friendly nature fostered a welcoming atmosphere which made me feel comfortable enough to read my writing aloud in front of people I'd just met.

Jennifer's warm approach was reflected by the participants, who were all supportive of one another, giving honest but constructive feedback during a writing critique at the end of the session.

A particular strength of the workshop was its flexible pace, which could fit writers of differing experience and ability.

There was freedom to work at your own pace during a writing exercise and the lesson was clear and well-structured, making it easy to absorb new information.

It was also carefully dotted with specialised tips for more experienced writers and, most importantly, sprinkled with fun and varied activities.

But what I loved most was the opportunity to meet other aspiring writers and build a community based around the magic of stories. It doesn't get better than that.

Creative Writing For Beginners runs for six weeks on Wednesdays from 6 - 8pm and the next course begins on October 30th. There are no formal entry requirements or assessment and all essential materials are included in the cost.

For more information or to book for October contact student services on 01282 733373.