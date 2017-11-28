Victoria Wood's finest festive moments to be honoured in Christmas special

Late comedian Victoria Wood will be honoured in a Christmas special programme remembering her finest festive moments.

Our Friend Victoria - Christmas Special will air on BBC One with host Anne Reid, a long-time collaborator of the artist who died at the age of 62 last year.

It adds on to the broadcaster's six-part series Our Friend Victoria, celebrating the life of one of British television's best loved actors, writers and directors.

The show includes footage of some of Wood's ironic anti-Christmas stand-up, while guests Dame Julie Walters and Dan Rigby remember how much the star loved the holidays in real life.

Celia Imrie, Richard E Grant and Reece Shearsmith join a line-up of Wood's famous friends sharing their favourite moments in her legacy of Yuletide sketches.

Meanwhile, former shadow home secretary Ann Widdecombe will look back over her time working with Woods on her famous spoof of the ex MP.

More than a year after the Dinnerladies writer's death, the programme comes soon after TV channel Gold announced plans for a documentary on the sitcom, using its creator's never-before-seen backstage diaries. As well as penning the hit show, Wood also played central character Bren.

The commemorative programme comes as part of the broadcaster's line-up of festive comedy specials.

Comedy duo Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French will reunite for their first TV show in 10 years as they look back over their 30 years in the industry, delivering new material as well as greatest hits and never-before-seen footage.

There will also be special editions of Mrs Brown's Boys, Michael McIntyre's Big Show, Not Going Out, Upstart Crow and Still Open All Hours.

BBC Two will welcome a return of Steve Coogan's fictional radio presenter alter-ego in spoof documentary, Alan Partridge: Why, When, Where, How And Whom? as well as three brand new episodes of The League Of Gentleman in celebration of the black comedy's 20th anniversary at the BBC.