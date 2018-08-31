What you need to know about Mother's Day, the BBC drama about the Warrington bomb

A major new BBC drama about the Warrington bomb of 1993 is set to air on Monday. Here's all you need to know...

What's it about?

There were two bomb attacks in Warrington in 1993.

The first, in February, targeted gas holders on Winwick Road in the town, Three IRA members planted the bomb but were later stopped by a policeman, who was shot as they made their escape. Two bombers were arrested after a high-speed chase, but one managed to escape.

The second attack occurred on Bridge Street on March 20, when two bombs, placed inside metal litter bins, exploded, killing three-year-old Johnathan Ball and Tim Parry (12) and injuring more than 50 others.

The film retells these events, and the aftermath in which Tim's mum and dad, Colin and Wendy Parry, campaigned for peace in Northern Ireland. It also looks at events in Dublin, where housewife Susan McHugh - enraged by the attacks - organised rallies to campaign for peace.

Why is it called Mother's Day?

The events happened on the day before Mothering Sunday. Johnathan Ball was in the town centre with a babysitter to buy a gift for his mum. Mother's Day scriptwriter Nick Leather, from nearby Newton-le-Willows, was on his way into town with his dad when he heard the dreadful news that the bombs had exploded. The drama also looks at the two mothers - Wendy Parry and Susan McHugh, who did so much to campaign for peace.

Who is in it?

Daniel Mays (Line of Duty, Mrs Biggs) plays Colin Parry, while Wendy Parry is played by Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, The Bletchley Circle). Susan McHugh is played by Vicky McClure (This is England, Line of Duty) and Irish actor David Wilmot (The Tudors, Ripper Street) plays her husband Arthur.

When is it on?

The 90-minute drama airs on BBC2 on Monday, September 3 at 9pm.