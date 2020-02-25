Combat cadets, a super spy, and monkey mayhem by various authors - book reviews

Head off to Rio for with a band of fearless young warriors, meet a boy detective with prodigious brain power, laugh out loud with a mischievous monkey, and discover fascinating bugs and minibeasts in a dazzling array of new children’s books.

Age 10 plus:

Special Forces Cadets: Ruthless

Chris Ryan

Special Forces Cadet Max Johnson is going to need all his combat skills just to stay alive on a dangerous mission in Brazil… is he tough enough, and is he smart enough?

A former SAS corporal and the only man to escape death or capture during the perilous Bravo Two Zero operation in the 1991 Gulf War, Chris Ryan returns with the fourth thrilling book in his exciting, action-packed series.

These military-style adventures – full of derring-do and heart-thumping exploits – have captured the imagination of an army of teen readers who count down to the next book just as soon as the last page has turned.

In Rio de Janeiro, the ghettos are crawling with street kids. They have nothing, and are forced into lives of crime in order to get enough to eat. Their life expectancies are short, not least because the Brazilian authorities allow paramilitaries to shoot them like rats.

It’s unfortunate then that Tommy Sinclair, son of the British Ambassador in Brazil, has been kidnapped in the city’s most dangerous slum where heavily armed gangs rule the streets and even the police are corrupt.

And it’s with these street kids that the cadets must become embedded. Some of the youngsters have been recruited by the cartels which are causing untold misery, both in Brazil and on the streets of the UK. The teenage cadets must befriend the cartel kids in the hope that they will lead them into the heart of the drug lords’ empire, and to Tommy.

But when you head into the lion’s den, you must expect to be bitten. The cartel chiefs are the most ruthless people in the world, and they do not take kindly to the infiltration of their secret, violent world.

And what the cadets don’t yet know is that Tommy has a hidden agenda which could put the safety of more than just himself and the cadets at serious risk…

Expect explosive action, menace on every street corner, and bravery beyond the call of duty as Ryan rolls out another cracking adventure for his fearless young warriors!

(Hot Key Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 9 plus:

Planet Omar: Unexpected Super Spy

Zanib Mian and Nasaya Mafaridik

Omar, the boy with an imagination that is constantly in overdrive, is back to solve another baffling case in the second book of Zanib Mian’s brilliant debut series Planet Omar.

This new laugh-out-loud story, featuring the amazing cartoon-style illustrations of Nasaya Mafaridik, delivers the same clever mix of adventure, mystery, and comedy with a fascinating British-Pakistani Muslim cultural twist.

Young readers have fallen in love with the super-clever Omar, the brainchild of author Mian who felt that diverse characters from all minorities and backgrounds were not being fully represented in books for children. And so Omar and his madcap family were born, and their lifestyles, culture and traditions are proving to be irresistible for middle grade readers.

In Unexpected Super Spy, Omar and his friends have been saving up their pocket money so they can have the world’s most epic Nerf Blaster battle. But when Omar discovers that his mosque is in trouble, they decide to donate their pennies to help save it. Then they try to raise some more money by… doing some chores (boorrring), selling some home-made cookies (deeelicious), holding a talent contest (Yessssss).

Everything goes perfectly until the money mysteriously goes missing. Can they work out who has taken it in time to stop the mosque closing down? And what exactly is Omar’s older sister Maryam hiding in her room?

Funny, clever and filled with mystery and mayhem, Omar’s adventures are perfect for fans of Tom Gates and Wimpy Kid.

Published on March 6.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 8 plus:

Trailblazers: Albert Einstein

Paul Virr

Illustrated by Luisa Uribe and Keiron Ward

How did Albert Einstein become one of the greatest minds in history?

Get up close to the most famous scientist of all time with the latest enthralling Trailblazers book, part of a fun and factual biography series inspired by the lives of pioneers both past and present. Packed with little-known trivia, fascinating facts and lively illustrations, these books celebrate the lives of forerunners in every sphere, from science and sport and business to activism, politics and the arts.

Discover how Albert Einstein’s radical theory of relativity formed the basis of physics today and changed the way we think about everything, from atoms to galaxies. And learn about his childhood… how he taught himself calculus at age twelve, was expelled from school and told nothing would ever become of him, but went on to be one of the world’s greatest geniuses.

With a gallery of interactive illustrations and a lively text which combine perfectly to bring the man to life 140 years after his birth, this is the perfect way to introduce Einstein and his work to a new generation.

Published on March 5.

(Stripes, paperback, £6.99)

Age 8 plus:

Anatomicum Activity Book

Jennifer Z Paxton and Katy Wiedemann

Using the incredible Anatomicum as inspiration, and published in association with the Wellcome Collection, this big, bold activity book is simply bursting with fascinating facts and puzzles.

Anatomicum is the latest, innovative title in the Welcome To The Museum series from the Big Picture Press, an original concept which offers fascinating guided tours in museums that are always open to explore.

The Anatomicum book – follow-on to Animalium, Botanicum and Dinosaurium – delivers an anatomy lesson with a difference, allowing youngsters to turn the pages and watch their heart beating, witness their skin cells growing, look at their vocal cords and discover the muscles we use to show emotion.

And now this fascinating activity book allows youngsters to enjoy some hands-on Anatomicum learning. With richly detailed, eye-catching artwork by Katy Wiedemann, activities include amazing mazes, mix-and-match brain-teasers, spot-the-difference, colouring, drawing and much more. And the pull-out pages can be easily removed enabling children to proudly display their creative masterpieces.

With its careful blend of informative and creative activities adapted from the original Anatomicum book and supported by key information from professor Dr Jennifer Z Paxton, this is deal for budding artists and science enthusiasts.

Published on March 5.

(Big Picture Press, paperback, £9.99)

Age 7 plus:

Thimble Wonga Bonkers

Jon Blake and Martin Chatterton

Some books come perfectly pitched at children’s humour… and the adventures of Jams and his mischievous monkey certainly hit the spot!

There won’t be a dry eye (tears of laughter, not tears of despair) in the house as one boy and his manic monkey steal the show again in Jon Blake’s third riotously funny Thimble the monkey story which comes packed with brilliant one-liners, zany antics and the funniest dad this side of story time.

And what makes these stories extra special is that Jams has cerebral palsy and is based on Blake’s own son who has the same condition. But Jams’ disability does not define him in these adventures, instead offering a positive portrayal of a boy with the neurological disorder.

Life is never boring now that Jams Cogan and his family have pet monkey Thimble to look after (it was supposed to be a hamster but their weird neighbours left the monkey and did a disappearing act).

When Mum goes away for the week, Jams, Dad and Thimble are left with just thirty pounds for the groceries. Dad makes a shopping list, but when Thimble gets hold of the supermarket trolley, everything goes bananas. Soon the intrepid trio are so desperate they will do anything for money ... anything! Will Dad end up selling his soul to make ends meet, or can Jams and his monkey pal save the day?

Since the publication of Thimble Monkey Superstar, the first book in this rip-roaring series which shortlisted for the Laugh Out Loud Book Awards, Blake has won the hearts and minds of millions of young readers with these madcap comedy adventures.

His prodigious imagination and sense of fun once more swing into overdrive as Jams is called on to rescue Dad and his manic monkey from a sinister organisation. Martin Chatterton supplies the hilarious cartoon-style illustrations and Jams’ disability adds an extra layer of poignancy to the story.

Monkey business has never been so much fun!

(Firefly Press, paperback, £5.99)

Age 6 plus:

Toto the Ninja Cat and the Superstar Catastrophe

Dermot O’Leary and Nick East

Head off for music and mayhem with a magical moggie who sleeps all day and fights crime at night!

Popular TV broadcaster Dermot O’Leary returns with his amazing ninja cat, Toto, for another gigglesome, gob-smacking adventure starring the feline heroine who was inspired by two stray cats rescued from an olive grove in Italy by O’Leary and his wife.

‘One of them, Toto,’ he reveals, ‘has been blind from birth, but we quickly realised she had ninja-like reactions. Like a lot of cat owners (or cat servants), we like to imagine our pets having secret lives when we’re out or asleep. So before I knew it I was writing about Toto and her brother Silver’s nocturnal adventures around London.’

Following on from Toto’s earlier, hit adventures, The Great Snake Escape and The Incredible Cheese Heist, O’Leary and illustrator Nick East are back with another terrific tale starring the fearless feline and her long-suffering brother Silver.

The cats live in a townhouse in London. Toto is almost totally blind, and learned to trust her senses from a ninja cat-master who taught her back in Italy where they were born. By day, Toto and Silver seem to be ordinary cats, but by night, they love to have adventures!

After months of keeping London safe from notorious animal bad guys, Toto is going on a well-earned holiday to the world’s most famous music festival… Catstonbury! But a villain has a dastardly plan to hypnotise the crowd when a world-famous band is on stage, turning them into evil minions.

How can Toto possibly prevent a disaster when everyone thinks the band is the cat’s pyjamas? It will take all Toto’s ninja skills – and some help from a friendly otter – to stop a real CATastrophe occurring!

With lots of laugh-out-loud moments, reassuring and gentle themes of friendship, inclusivity and winning in the face of adversity, and East’s gallery of hilarious black and white illustrations, this is ideal for newly confident readers to curl up with or reading aloud with parents.

Animal magic for all the family.

Published on March 5.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 6 plus:

Curious Kids: Bugs and Minibeasts

Jonny Marx and Christiane Engel

Some things tweet, some things buzz… and some simply bloom and grow!

Get ready to uncover an army of fascinating bugs and minibeasts in an ingenious new book just made for curious young minds. From bumblebees and spiders and butterflies to ants and frogs, learn all about these cute characters as they pop up from each page.

Christiane Engel’s fun and intricately detailed illustrations explore the world of nature in miniature with rich textures and bright, jewelled colours that can’t help but catch a child’s eye while Jonny Marx’s narration is packed full of fascinating facts to engage children with the wonders of the natural world.

With delightful pop-ups that bring to life the wonderful world of bugs, bees, butterflies, spiders, ants and creepy crawlies, this is an innovative and exciting introduction to what lies under our feet, in the trees, and above us in the sky.

Nature, discovery and entertainment in one beautiful pop-up book.

Published on March 5.

(Caterpillar Books, board book, £10.99)

Age 5 plus:

Mr Tiger, Betsy and the Golden Seahorse

Sally Gardner and Nick Maland

Welcome back to the fantastical world of a circus-owning tiger, amazing acrobats, and an enchanting girl called Betsy K Glory whose mum is a mermaid and dad is an ice-cream maker.

If that all sounds like the stuff of fairy tales, then you won’t be disappointed because Costa and Carnegie-winning author Sally Gardner and illustrator Nick Maland are certainly conjuring up magic with this bewitching series for young readers.

Mr Tiger, Betsy and the Golden Seahorse is the third whimsical and wonderful adventure for Mr Tiger and Betsy, and what makes these books extra special is that the hardback editions are printed in blue ink and a dyslexia-friendly font specially designed to make reading easier – and more fun.

Betsy and her parents are not a normal family… her mum Myrtle is a mermaid, her dad is a human and they live on an island in the middle of nowhere. Her dad is known for making the most delicious ice-creams and her mum, who visits them every day (as normally she lives in the ocean), has knitted Betsy a mermaid suit so that she can swim and breathe underwater.

Here, Mr Tiger and Betsy join Myrtle in her underwater world, and discover that a seapig’s prize seahorse, Pudding Pie, has been stolen by a cantankerous giant octopus, and Betsy and Mr Tiger must go to the rescue in their new submarine.

Expect monsters, shipwrecks and stormy seas as Betsy and Mr Tiger go in search of a happy ending for everyone, and Gardner and Maland dive deep into the ocean for another classy and classic story full of all those things that children like best.

Published on March 5.

(Zephyr, hardback, £10.99)

Age 5 plus:

Midge and Mo (Colour Fiction)

Lara Williamson and Becky Cameron

When you’re only small, school can look big and scary…

Here’s a gentle, reassuring and heartwarming story from acclaimed children’s author Lara Williamson for all youngsters who are frightened or anxious about new beginnings and that daunting first day at a new school.

With its stunning blend of captivating storytelling and eye-catching illustration by Becky Cameron, Midge and Mo is the latest title in the Little Tiger Group’s Colour Fiction series, beautiful picture books made for in-betweenies who find picture books too babyish and middle grade books too hard.

These beautifully produced books, with their sturdy hardbacks, simple but enchanting stories and highly illustrated, glossy pages, are ideal for bridging the gap between picture books and chapter books for newly independent young readers.

Here we meet Midge who doesn’t want to go to a new school. He wants everything to go back to the way it was… with his old school, his old friends and his parents back together. Mo is Midge’s buddy at his new school. She’s super smiley and can’t wait to be his friend, but the more Mo tries to make friends the more Midge retreats. It’s like there’s an invisible rain cloud hanging above his head… drip-drip-drip. Then Mo remembers how she felt when she was new and it makes her even more determined to help Midge feel happy and to show him that the sun will come out for him again soon.

Cameron’s rich and evocative illustrations bring life and vivid colour to Williamson’s poignant, warm and uplifting story which is brimming with the joys of empathy and friendship, and guaranteed to find a special place in the hearts of readers both young and old.

Published on March 5.

(Stripes, hardback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Little Tiger Rescue

Rachel Delahaye

Head off on a magical trip to the spectacular wonders and wildlife of the Indian rainforest with a little girl who dreams of becoming a vet.

Little Tiger Rescue is the new book in a series of gentle stories for younger children by former journalist Rachel Delahaye. Readers follow Fliss on her action-packed adventures to save wild animals in danger. Each story comes with gorgeous black and white illustrations and contains a subtle educational element, teaching children about the species of animal and the environment featured in the book and important conservation issues.

Each adventure in the series is set in a distant location around the world, transporting readers to amazing new places.

In this new adventure, Fliss volunteers to help at her cousin’s birthday party in a jungle gym, she doesn’t expect to end up in the rainforest in India. And if that wasn’t exciting enough, she soon makes a new friend… a tiny tiger cub, left behind when its family fled from a flood. The little tiger is bursting with energy and Fliss can’t believe that she is playing with an actual tiger cub! But as the floodwater rises, the time for games is running out, and to save her animal friend, Fliss must face monsoons, dangerous creatures and the darker side of nature...

Little Tiger Rescue combines a lively, heartwarming adventure with easily recognisable real-life issues told from a child’s perspective, resulting in a captivating story perfectly pitched for youngsters just starting chapter book reading… and anyone who is wild about animals.

Published on March 5.

(Stripes, paperback, £5.99)

Age 3 plus:

Dear Earth

Isabel Otter and Clara Anganuzzi

Let young imaginations taken flight around the wonders of the world in this inspirational picture book which celebrates our endangered planet.

Dear Earth is an exploration of the planet – both its fragility and its wonders – through the breathtaking illustrations of Seychelles-born Clara Anganuzzi and Isabel Otter’s dreamy, lyrical text. Through the gentle relationship of a loving grandfather and granddaughter, we learn what it is to explore, enjoy and appreciate our world.

‘Start by writing “Dear Earth” then let your imagination flow,’ said Grandpa who once was an explorer. And when Tessa writes a love letter to the Earth, it’s the beginning of a glorious adventure. She blows bubbles with whales, soars with birds and joins in with the noisy rainforest hullabaloo! Tessa wants everyone to know how special our planet is. She believes that there is a chance to save the Earth if enough of us share the message...

This beautifully written and illustrated story encourages children to do their own bit to help save the world, and with a useful fact page – giving further insight into environmental issues and practical advice on how to make a difference no matter how young you are – this is the perfect book to inspire eco warriors of the future.

Published on March 5.

(Caterpillar Books, hardback, £11.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Monkey with a Bright Blue Bottom

Steve Smallman and Nick Schon

A monkey’s plan to add a bit of colour to the lives of his jungle friends goes bottom up in this classic picture book from daring double act, Steve Smallman and Nick Schon.

First published in 2007, The Monkey with a Bright Blue Bottom has been causing ripples of laughter down the years and now a new generation of young readers can meet up with the colourful primate in a new paperback edition with a fabulous neon pink cover.

Brimming with Smallman’s irresistibly cheeky humour, this rollicking, rhyming romp starring a mischievous monkey is brought to vivid life by a gallery of Schon’s big, bold and brilliantly expressive illustrations.

A long time ago, when the world was quite new, a monkey sat watching the birds as they flew. Like feathery rainbows they flashed through the air. ‘How come they’re so pretty,’ he thought, ‘It’s not fair.’ So when the monkey discovers a paint box, he has a brilliant idea to paint stripes on a zebra, spots on a tiger, and brown squares on a giraffe but things don’t go quite as Monkey planned, and he ends up with a red face… and a blue bottom!

From hilarious, throwaway lines like ‘as dull as an elephant poo’ to the monkey’s colour schemes which we all know will permanently stick to them, youngsters will love everything about this book… including the amazing discovery that blue-bottomed monkeys (mandrills) actually do exist!

Animal magic and mayhem for all the family.

Published on March 5.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Tiny T. Rex and the Very Dark Dark

Jonathan Stutzman and Jay Fleck

Meet an adorable little dinosaur getting used to living in a world that seems very big… and very scary.

This is the third cute and cuddly adventure with the often intimated but still indomitable Tiny T. Rex, brainchild of top team, award-winning writer and filmmaker Jonathan Stutzman and designer and illustrator Jay Fleck.

After the success of last year’s Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug, the creative partnership are back with a warm and reassuring tale about friendship and overcoming your fears… perfect for helping toddlers and children to overcome fears of the dark.

Tiny T. Rex and his friend Pointy are camping out in the backyard. It’s what best friends do, but without their nighty-lights, the dark outside suddenly seems VERY dark… and full of very spooky things like the Grumbles and the Nom-bies which come out at night. Good job Tiny has a super-secret plan to keep the dark at bay!

Full of reassuring messages and plenty of laughs, this new adventure starring Tiny T. Rex shows that friends will always find a way to face their fears together… even when those fears are not what they seem.

Published on March 3.

(Chronicle Books, hardback, £11.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Grizzly Itch

Victoria Cassanell

There are some itches that only a friend can scratch!

Enjoy the all the fun of sharing and caring in a terrifically ticklesome story from exciting debut author and illustrator Victoria Cassanell.

The Grizzly Itch – starring a bear and beaver who together embark on a journey of discovery – celebrates the warmth and creative rewards of friendship, compromise and the joy that can be found in a mutual love of nature.

When Bear wakes up from his winter sleep, he discovers an itch. And not just any itch… an unBEARable Grizzly Itch. But when he gets to his favourite scratching tree, it suddenly crashes to the ground. It turns out that Beaver likes trees too! Thankfully, Beaver knows lots of other trees, and promises to help Bear find a new one. But Bear’s itch is getting more grizzly by the minute, and none of the trees Beaver shows him are quite right. Maybe it’s not a tree Bear needs after all but a helping paw from his friend?

This beautifully illustrated and imaginative story demonstrates how helping people can yield some unexpected and wonderful surprises, and is ideal for teaching little ones how to navigate first friendships, and to encourage them to respect and enjoy the natural world.

Published on March 5.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 2 plus:

Put Your Botty on the Potty

Sam Lloyd

Getting your toddlers out of nappies is enough to drive parents potty!

So turn an exhausting ordeal into shared giggles with creative author and illustrator Sam Lloyd’s lift-the-flap, rhyming picture book which offers a fresh, funny and cheeky take on the whole potty-training routine.

Little Moo Monster is growing up and no longer happy to be in a nappy. Moo wants to be more grown-up so the lovable monster discards his nappy and suddenly there’s poop everywhere. Mum gets a potty, and Moo practises sitting on it… until finally, success! Moo can move on to grown-up pants which means Moo can go to the Monster Pant Party with lots of little potty-trained (and not-quite-so-potty-trained!) friends.

With large flaps to lift, clever paper engineering, big, bold illustrations and laugh-out-loud humour, Put Your Botty on the Potty is the perfect potty-training tool for all toddlers and their parents.

The book covers all elements of potty training – from getting the potty, patience, triumphs and mishaps, using paper, washing your hands, and the joy of getting your first grown-up pants – and all delivered in a fun and supportive way.

An ingenious book that should not be poo-pooed!

Published on March 5.

(Pavilion Children’s Books, hardback, £9.99)

Age 2 plus:

One Fox: A Counting Book Thriller

Kate Read

Watch out for the hungry fox in a stunning counting book that turns learning into a thrilling adventure.

One Fox, which stars a crafty fox on a midnight hunt for the farmyard’s unsuspecting hens, comes from the brilliantly talented debut author and illustrator, Kate Read.

The famished fox with two sly eyes is on the prowl… so the three plump hens had better watch out. But what the fox doesn’t know is that those clucking hens know something the fox doesn’t… there’s safety in numbers! With something different to count in every picture and numbers in both text and numerals, learning numbers from one to ten proves to be more fun than little ones could ever have imagined.

Brimming with atmospheric, close-up illustrations, which capture everything from the scary, moonlit farmyard to the raucous riot of colour as the hens chase away the cunning fox, this is a clever picture that marries comedy, thrills and learning in a glorious melee.

From one famished fox and two sly eyes through three plump hens and four padding paws to seven knocks at the door, ten sharp teeth, one hundred angry hens and one frightened fox, this is a story that will have everyone ‘s feathers flying… with a final flourish of laughter!

(Two Hoots, paperback, £7.99)