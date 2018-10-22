Dance legend Paul Taylor returns to Burnley for huge Hallowe'en all-nighter

Legendary house brand Retro is returning to Burnley for a ‘Big Hallowe’en All-Nighter’.

Retro is marking its 29th anniversary in style on Saturday with one hell of a lineup taking over Mode in Hammerton Street.

Master of all things house, the relentless Paul Taylor, will be doing his thing for four hours.

He will be joined on the bill by Ricky Isted and Lewis Pearce.

The Hallowe'en special runs from 11pm until 7am.

Tickets, priced at £11.20 (includes booking fee), are available at www.skiddle.com. VIP tables are also available.

Take a look at www.retroevents.com for further information.