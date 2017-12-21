Don't like Christmas pudding? Here's our verdict on 12 festive alternatives

For those of you who aren't fans of stodgy, alcoholic tradition - try these.

Whether it's the cocktail of currants hidden inside, the burning alcohol poured on top, or due to its vulgar stodge, not everyone is a fan of Christmas pudding.

For those of you who place chocolate, toffee or caramel before raisins however, there is another way to unwind after your turkey.

Here, are some alternatives for you to enjoy in place of the traditional festive dessert.

For the chocoholics:

1. Chocolate Brownie Christmas Pudding Cake, £12 , Marks & Spencer

If you have young kids, or would like to feel like one, look no further than this magical imposter. In the guise of the traditional festive pudding is hidden decadent layers of moist brownie, with golden chocolate buttons at its core. Cutting into this cake will put a smile on your face and tucking in will leave chocolate-lovers feeling as jolly and full in front of the TV as their traditionalist counterparts.

Our verdict: 9/10

2. Belgian Chocolate Christmas Pudding Cake, £10, Morrisons

The best thing about this Christmas chocolate cake is the way it looks - Christmas pudding in size and shape but smothered in chocolate buttercream icing and decorated with holly. For Christmas pudding haters, it will feel just as festive and there's not a sultana in sight. The star of the show is the rich icing and the chocolate filling between layers, but the sponge itself is a little on the dry side. It will look pretty impressive in the middle of your Christmas table though.

Our verdict: 6/10

3. Specially Selected Indulgent Chocolate Melting Snowflake Sponge Pudding, £6.49, Aldi

This pudding requires a bit of DIY, but it adds to the dinner table festivities. It also allows you to assemble the dessert to your taste. The chocolate sponge is gooey, meltingly soft and rich, thanks to the pieces of Belgian dark chocolate dotted through it, which is complimented perfectly by the sparkle-tinged Ballycastle Irish cream toffee sauce. That boozy hint of Irish Cream is often the best part of a traditional Christmas pudding, but this option is much more indulgent and satisfying than the real thing.

Our verdict: 9.5/10

4. Luxury Salted Caramel Chocolate Yule Log, £15, Marks & Spencer

Nowhere will you see a yule log as extravagant and lavish as this. A combination of the fudge-like chocolate frosting and soft sponge make this an absolute treat, and it's a good size too. The ends are flanked by solid chocolate walls, but with only two to go around, don't worry if you end up with a middle piece, as the body of the log is scattered with chocolate balls of joy, as well as shards of, you guessed it, more chocolate. The addition of gold dust to this pudding tells you everything - if it's luxury you're after, look no further.

Our verdict: 9/10

For something from the fridge

5. Toffee & Pecan Roulade, £2.99, Aldi

Sweet, luscious toffee sauce, toffee cream and chopped pecans are difficult to argue with. This pudding is unquestionably moreish despite its richness. What it might sacrifice on spectacle and sprigs of holly, it certainly makes up for in addictiveness and incredible value.

Our verdict: 9.5/10

6. Christmas Salted Caramel Profiterole Tart, £12, Waitrose

What could be a bizarre mix of dessert formats, is actually something of a triumph. The rough puff pastry is light but certainly not dry and the salted caramel sauce and chocolate toppings complement the vanilla creme perfectly. If you're someone who is often too full after their turkey and potatoes, this is an appropriate antithesis to a heavy Christmas pudding.

Our verdict: 8/10

For the spectacle

7. The Collection Melting Belgian Chocolate & Toffee Sponge Pudding, £15, Marks & Spencer

With a thin chocolate dome collapsing under the hot toffee as you pour it on, this beautiful centrepiece makes an event of dessert and a fitting stand-in for the lighting of the Christmas pudding. You would be hard pressed to find a person who doesn't like this sweet mix of toffee, sponge and chocolate, especially with a dollop of cream - ice, double or otherwise - to cut through its richness.

Our verdict: 8/10

8. Belgian Chocolate & Dulce de Leche Melt in the Middle Pudding, £8, Sainsbury's

You can never have too much caramel and this rich offering packs a sticky and gooey treasure trove of Dulce de Leche goodness, which floods rather than oozes out of it. Topped with sparkly gold glitter and a melting middle, it's the perfect pudding for a festive Instagram.

Our verdict: 9/10

If you have a penchant for pannetone

9. Classic Italian Panettone, £5.50, Sainsbury's

This could just be the underrated hero of Christmas. The generous helping of candied orange peel and sultanas makes for a splendidly fruity effort and one that doesn't skimp on flavour. No unnecessary extras and no bells and whistles attached, but it hardly needs them and offers good value for money.

Our verdict: 7.5/10

10. Heston from Waitrose Black Forest Panettone, £14, Waitrose

With Heston, adventure is guaranteed and this panettone does not disappoint. The dessert's light, brioche-like texture is sandwiched by layers of rich dark chocolate and candy-like cherries, which makes for an indulgent and sweeter panettone. There's a decent hint of alcohol from the brandy soaked bottom too, which offers up a moist texture, that is only slightly on the soggy side. Overall however it packs a flavour that may even tempt hardcore Christmas pudding traditionalists.

Our verdict: 8/10

For a gluten-free Christmas

11. Free From Polar Bear Christmas Cake, £7.42, Morrisons

The little family of polar bears is totally adorable, and the sponge itself is really tasty, but the cake comes covered in a thick layer of fondant icing held in place by foamy, sugary frosting. For kids or those with a very sweet tooth it's a cute Christmas option, but unless you're a big fan of icing it's a bit too saccharine. However, if you're looking for a dessert to make your guests say, "Awww," it's pretty unbeatable.

Our verdict: 6/10

12. Gluten Free Iced Fruit Cake, £1.99, Aldi

The surprise package of the lot. Incredibly moist, flavourful and packed with fruit, this Christmas cake is seriously tasty, and, the greatest compliment of all, you couldn't have guessed it's gluten free. This quick, tasty and cheap alternative is highly recommended and so moreish that the only problem with it is its small size, as in no time it will be gone. The only reason it doesn't get a perfect score is the fact it's not the most spectacular centrepiece on offer.

Our verdict: 9/10

