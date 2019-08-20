Agatha Christie-style award-winning ghost story coming to Burnley Mechanics

Critics have placed this award-winning ghost story in the same cannon as Agatha Christie or Daphne Du Maurier.

With its thrilling twists and turns and cinematic quality, Joe O’Byrne’s The Haunting of Blaine Manor, which is coming to Burnley Mechanics, nods to the age of classic suspense and horror films.

It is set in England in 1953 and revolves around renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums.

Earle is invited to attend a séance - a meeting at which people attempt to make contact with the dead - in what is said to be the most haunted building in England.

Blaine Manor has a horrific history, so much so, even the locals won’t set foot there. It is said all who walk within those grounds will be cursed.

But the doctor’s arrival at the manor has awoken something terrifying within the walls.

As a raging storm closes off Blaine Manor from the outside world, Earle and the others find that what is waiting there is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him…

Writer and director Joe O’Byrne is a former radio presenter for Salford City Radio, who is perhaps best-known for creating Tales from Paradise Heights.

Meanwhile his World War Two-inspired play Keep Calm And Carry On sold-out to a 400 strong audience at The Lowry Quays Theatre.

Friday, October 25th, 7-30pm. Tickets: £15; 01282 664400; www.burnleymechanics.co.uk