Americana band set to play Europe’s ultimate contemporary Blues Festival in Colne

The five-piece band will be playing their most exciting gig to date at the The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne over the bank holiday weekend.



The Hiding Magpies will perform at The Hippodrome on Saturday, August 24.

The band consists of front man Jake Dixon, lead guitarist Dan Arnold, keys player Jack Herbert, drummer Mike Smith and bass player Shug Spencer, who has been part of Colne's music scene for more than 30 years.

Performing on one of the main stages at The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival will be The Hiding Magpies most exciting gig to date.

Guitarist Dan Arnold said: "When you grow up in Colne, if you like music, you’re counting down the days to the August bank holiday.

"The Blues Festival is in its 30th year so it’s all most of us have known.”

Although the group are primarily an Americana band, they also focus on rock 'n' roll and country sounds.

The band find that wherever they go, there is always an 'overwhelming sense of enjoyment' from the audience.

Drummer Mike Smith, who has toured with Chuck Berry said: "We recently played at The Great British Folk Festival on the main stage in front of about 2000 people, and although we are not a ‘folk band’ we still got a great reception.”

This week, the group will also set out on their 15-date UK tour, kicking off at the Duck and Drake in Leeds on Friday, August 23.

They will be playing songs from their debut self-titled album, which gives a nod to the likes of songwriters Tom Petty and Ryan Adams.

The Hiding Magpies second upcoming album, which they have launched a kickstarter for, will also feature on tour.

As a band, they feel it's the right time to make a second album, they said they are riding a real momentum wave and want to keep riding it for as

long as possible.

The band have 60 days to raise £2900, visit www.hidingmagpies.co.uk for more information.

Saturday, August 24, 3-40pm, The Hippodrome. Tickets; 01282 861888; www.hidingmagpies.co.uk.