BBC smash hit comedy heading to Pendle Hippodrome for hilarious stage adaptation

It’s the BBC comedy that ruled British TV screens for nearly four decades.

A smash hit show, Last of the Summer Wine was the world’s longest-running sitcom, having finished in 2010 after 37 years, 31 series and 295 episodes.

Now, Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company is giving the comedy new life with a four-night run of the hilarious stage adaptation. The fun kicks off on Wednesday at 7-30pm.

Helen Nelson, society member and online publicity officer, said: “Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company has a great tradition of bringing sitcoms to the stage and we’re sure this production of Last Of The Summer Wine won’t leave you disappointed.

“Join Foggy, Compo and Clegg for one last adventure at the Pendle Hippodrome. “Written by the original author of Last of the Summer Wine, this play is sure to have you in stitches and you’ll leave the theatre feeling like you’ve spent the evening with old friends.”

The adaptation, created by Roy Clarke, follows Foggy’s mission to win the affections of Constance, Nora Batty’s niece and the long-suffering fiancée of the hapless Gifford Bewmont.

With the help of Clegg, Foggy invites the ladies around for an evening’s entertainment but the duo are unaware that a mysterious flasher is stalking the local community.

Wednesday to Saturday, August 3rd, 7-30pm. Tickets: £7; visit www.ticketsource.co.uk or call 01282 617315.