Behold the magic of opera as rare concert heads to the Ribble Valley

The magic of opera can be enjoyed like never before when a special concert comes to the Ribble Valley.

Encore Opera Group will deliver an enthralling medley of songs during their show, A Night at the Opera, which comes to St Ambrose Church, Sawley Road, Grindleton, on Friday, August 30th, starting at 7-30pm.

The singing sensations will act as a portal to audiences who are new to the genre, which is often sung in another language, bringing a rare performance to town as part of the Ribble Valley Music Festival.

The group will maximise the enjoyment of a hilarious and heart-wrenching repertoire of arias, solos, duets and choruses by explaining the plot and characters before each performance.

The concert will also include some Gilbert and Sullivan pieces that are particularly appropriate in the current political climate.

Audiences can expect a stunning blend of world-famous pieces and obscure music but all are guaranteed to be delivered with passion, precision and a high level of professionalism.

This unforgettable act was originally formed by a gathering of opera enthusiasts with aspirations to bring the genre out of theatres and into local communities.

An inspiring band of singers have been assembled, comprising: pianists/répétiteurs Alex Phillips-Yates and Peter Wodeman; sopranos Louise Geatch, Naomi Lidiard, Ellie Moore and ​Emily Robinson; mezzo-sopranos Karenna Caun, Kate Noble and Ann Wodeman; tenors Chris Hardman and James Marczak; and bass-baritones Ron Eadington, Jim Johnson and Brian Lancaster.

Tickets are priced at £10 and include light refreshments.

Advance tickets are advised as previous concerts in the festival have sold out early.

They are available by calling 01254 384893 or 01200 441551.

All profits will be donated to the church.

To find out more, please visit www.encoreopera.co.uk