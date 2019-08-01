Blue-grass band Bill and the Belles to bring vintage magic to Barlick

This vintage blue-grass band will put smiles on faces at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre this month.

Inspired by the sounds of the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, Tennessee's Bill and the Belles will bring a golden era of vintage hillbilly music to Pendle when they perform with special guest Joe Martin on Monday, August 26th.

The band's growing reputation as charming live performers earned them four nominations for IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) awards in 2017.

Their music features lovely three-part harmonies and exquisite musicianship on the fiddle, banjo, guitar and double bass.

Bill and the Belles also regularly play alongside America's top country and roots music artists as the house band for the historic Radio Bristol show, Farm and Fun Time.

Guest artists have included Marty Stuart, Hot Rize, the Earls of Leicester and many more.

To book tickets visit www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com