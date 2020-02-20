Brierfield rail exhibition calling at final stop this weekend

A special exhibition centred around Brierfield Train Station is calling in at its final stop this weekend.



Danger SignalS, to be held at Brierfield Library from 10am to noon on Saturday, will include cycling to make your own smoothie, speeches and an artist guided walk to the railway station. There will also be information on hand about local transport routes, cycling and alternative ways to navigate the town.

Danger SignalS is an exhibition by artists Robert Parkinson and Sam Rushton, with the people of Brierfield, during a six-month residency at arts organisation In-Situ, funded by Connecting East Lancashire.

The exhibition explores Brierfield Train Station and the ways it is connected. During their residency, Robert and Sam explored Brierfield, meeting communities connected to and by the railway station, including at the Mosque and Northern Soul Club and Friends of Brierfield Station.

Their activities have brought people together to explore and share their stories and relationships to the area, past and present, including a series of creative workshops.

Following the exhibition, a dual rotating display case will be installed within the vicinity of the platform as part of an ongoing series of artists works curated around the station, encouraging interaction with this space and promoting connectivity in and around Brierfield.

This project has been co-commissioned by In-Situ and Connecting East Lancashire, in partnership with Barnfield Construction, Community Rail Lancashire, Network Rail, Northern, Pendle Borough Council and Friends of Pendle Stations.

It aims to improve the visibility and experience of Brierfield Railway Station, to promote the public transport network and active travel routes leading towards it, including walkways, cycle, rail and canal routes. It is part of a larger programme of work developing the area around Brierfield station and Northlight.