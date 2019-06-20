Burnley pupils taking on iconic Broadway musical Annie

It’s the Broadway musical which has warmed hearts all over the world for more than four decades.

And now a new generation of rising stars from Blessed Trinity RC College is bringing smash-hit show Annie back to Burnley for three nights of theatrical fun.

The musical is based on the Harold Gray comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, and boasts an array of iconic songs by Charles Strouse, including Tomorrow and It’s the Hard Knock Life.

Set during the Great Depression in 1933, it tells of 11 year old Annie from New York City, who lives a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

But her luck changes when she’s chosen to spend a fairy-tale Christmas with famous American billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Meanwhile, the spiteful Miss Hannigan hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search for her true family.

This fantastic family tale made its Broadway debut in 1977 and ran for nearly six years, setting a record for the Alvin Theatre.

Having been performed in numerous countries as well as national tours, the production scooped a Tony Award for Best Musical.

Its stage success led to a film adaptation released by Columbia Pictures in 1982 and directed by John Huston.

The film starred English actor Albert Finney as Oliver, Aileen Quinn as Annie and Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, and was nominated for two Academy Awards despite receiving mixed reviews.

The show runs from Tuesday to Thursday, July 9 - 11th at 7pm nightly at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

Tickets: £6; concessions £3; www.burnleymechanics.co.uk; 01282 664400.