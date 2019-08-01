Clitheroe Food Festival bringing array of magical family events to town

The Grand will be adding some tasty morsels to Clitheroe’s Food Festival this weekend with music and theatre shows to help celebrate Lancashire’s culinary excellence.

Friday, August 9th sees a magical adaption of Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderful, and a trip down the rabbit hole with The Mad Hatter, Caterpillar and March Hare.



Adapted by Kate Mitchell, she said: “It is a lovely family show, with singing, dancing, puppetry and audience participation.



“It is guaranteed to keep mum, dad and the children entertained, and there will be plenty of laughs too.”



And after digesting Saturday’s foody festivities, you can get in the swing with Western Valley Hot Club and friends for a dash of 1940s classics, a sprinkling of boogie-woogie and songs to celebrate The Swinging sixties.



Western Valley violinist Gaynor Sutcliffe said: “There’s always a great atmosphere in Clitheroe at the food festival and we aim to keep it going in the evening at the Grand – so bring your dancing shoes.”



Gaynor will be joined by mandolin star Stanley Dixie – and extra special musical guests from the Czech Republic.



She added: “The line-up is something a different from the norm for us, but it will be a big sound, with country, swing, roots and jive in the mix.”



Friday, Alice in Wonderland, 6.30pm stage. £10 and family tickets also available (2 adults, 2 children, £32.)



Saturday, Western Valley Hot Club, 7.45 stage, £10.00.



Contact 01200 421599, www.thegrandvenue.co.uk