Contemporary folk duo are bringing their headline UK tour to Barnoldswick

The 'sometimes folk, sometimes not' musicians will shortly be arriving in the heart of the Pendle Hills.

India Electric Co will be heading to Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre on Monday, September 9.

The Glastonbury performers have announced dates for The Tablelands Tour, which will be a series of concerts accompanied by some special supporting guests.

The musical duo from Devon, made up of Joseph O’Keefe and Cole Stacey, use traditional instruments in contemporary styles to explore diverse themes from Eastern Europe, Irish traditions and modern urban sounds.

Their upcoming tour includes two shows in partnership with The Churches Conservation Trust to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Since releasing their debut album, The Girl I Left Behind Me in 2015, they have toured with the likes of Midge Ure across Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Scandinavia.

They recently performed live sessions on BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music.

Presenter, Jeremy Vine said: "This is sublime! If your troubles don't melt away when you hear India Electric Co then nothing will shift them."

Last year, India Electric Co were awarded Band of the Year 2018 by Fatae Magazine.

The Independent reported: "Their reeling, spinning sound corroborates the content of their songs which appear to be describing a life alive with motion.

"They are altogether a good thing, busy as rush hour but full of light."

A full studio album will be released in Spring 2020, to follow on from their innovative trilogy of EPs EC1M, Seven Sisters and Tablelands.

Monday September 9, 7-30pm, Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre. Tickets: 07712 628 366; www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com; £10.