Disney hero Shrek to take over the Hippodrome in Oscar-winning tale

Welcome to the “big, bright, beautiful world” of everyone’s favourite ogre.

Shrek the Musical Jr is a stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and will be performed by Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre this weekend.

Musical director Laura Schofield said: “We have some amazing singers and great character actors. The show is so well-known so you have to portray the characters perfectly.”

In this romantic fairytale with a twist, Shrek leads a band of misfits on a mission to save Princess Fiona from a dragon’s close watch.

“There’s a fantastic story to it and I think you get to see that more with the musical,” Laura added.

“There’s a line in the musical, ‘This is our story’, which is just brilliant, and when Shrek realises he’s in love with Fiona, he says, ‘Fairy tales should be updated.’

“The story encourages people to accept who they are and live as they want to, not as they think they should.”

Laura will be making her directorial debut with the youth theatre, who’ve had just 12 weeks to put everything together.

“It’s been hard work but so fun. I have a great production team and I can’t praise our cast enough. They are full of talent.

“It’s been challenging for them but they are doing an amazing job.”

Performances are on Friday and Saturday, at 7-30pm at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market Street, Colne. Matinee showings take place on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk; 01282 863210.