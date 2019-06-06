Experience the universal language of reggae with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro at Aintree's Jockey Club Live

A band like UB40 needs no introduction.

With a career spanning 40 years, they have been nominated for multiple awards including both a Grammy and BRIT, and are one of the most commercially successful reggae acts of all time.

And in this, their 40th anniversary year, the rejuvenated UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro will be taking to the stage at Aintree later this month.

Taking some well-earned time off from extensive touring, Astro, who plays percussion and trumpet, and also sings vocals for the band, told how excited he was about the upcoming Jockey Club Live gig, saying: "I can't wait for Aintree. I think we were there a couple of years ago and we had such a great time there we thought we've gotta do it again."

The band will be playing all yours and their favourite hits, including Red Red Wine, (I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You and Kingston Town, alongside hits from their fresh take on reggae classics from latest album A Real Labour of Love.

Astro said: "What you can expect is as many hits as we can cram in to the time that we're going to be on stage. We're going to be playing all the hits that everybody knows and loves. The stuff that they listen to on the school run or working out in the gym or just chilling out.

Founding member Astro of UB40

"We will be playing some material off our current album but we're not self-indulgent, so we'll only play a couple of tracks, because when it comes to these concerts it's no use trying to force-feed them new music that they don't know, when realistically they are coming to hear all the hits.

"And so that's what we're doing. We will play a couple just to let people know that we are still working and recording new material. But primarily it is going to be a show packed full of hits. So there'll be something for everybody."

As founding members of Britain's biggest reggae band, singer Ali Campbell and second vocalist Astro topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth, yet rootsy, musical blend to all corners of the globe. But what is the secret to their success?

"I think the secret to our success is the genre of music that we chose to make our own - which is reggae music.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro in action

"Because reggae truly is a universal unifying music and it's understood around the world.

"And it doesn't matter whether or not English is your first language, because there are plenty of places where it clearly isn't, but everybody knows that a good drum and bass line can say more than a thousand words ever can," explained Astro.

He finished: "Can't wait to see everyone at Aintree. Come and party with us because we're coming to party with you. Just be there and have a great time."

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro are performing live at The Jockey Club Live at Aintree on Friday, June 14. Ticket prices start at £35 for adults and £15 for under 18s. To book visit www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk