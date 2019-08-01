Heart-warming Madonna-inspired musical coming to Colne Little Theatre

A heart-warming romp through the bubblegum years of teenage life is about to burst onto a Pendle stage.

Outcry Theatre Company will bring Gordon Steel’s Like A Virgin to The Little Theatre in Colne next week.



Co-producer Alex Di Vito, who is playing Monkey in the show, said: “We’re excited to be back at the Little Theatre for this amazing production. Even after weeks of rehearsals, I’m still laughing and sitting on the edge of my seat.



“This is such an engaging story about two teenage girls living life to the max; the story is full of humour and passion from start to finish. It never has a dull moment.”



Angela and Maxine, besotted with Madonna, skip school, form a band and attempt to become famous.



But the ups and downs of life threaten to ruin it all.



Kirsty Lauder, who plays Angela, said: “I feel lucky and excited to be playing her. This is my first major acting role but I’ve loved every minute. The play is the perfect balance of being funny and moving so I hope I do the character justice.”



This vivid show will take audiences on an emotional journey exploring hope, sex, ambition, despair and love.



James Seymour, co-producer, said: “It’s been a privilege to co-produce the play, and it’s been incredible watching everyone work hard and approach this fabulous material with such enthusiasm. It’s a testament to how the company’s going from strength to strength.”



Wednesday to Friday, 7pm. For tickets £10, email outcryarts@gmail.com