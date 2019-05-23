Hollywood actor heading to Burnley today

A Hollywood actor is heading to Burnley this afternoon.

Sir Ian McKellen is coming to his hometown to meet fans and perform his new show at both Burnley Youth Theatre and the Mechanics.

The intimate performance is part of Sir Ian’s 80th Birthday Tour at 80 venues across the country.

The Lord of the Rings star is the honorary benefactor of Burnley Youth Theatre and his visit this afternoon will mark the official relaunch of the theatre facilities, following a major flood last summer.

Sir Ian will then head to the Mechanics for an evening rendition of his show.