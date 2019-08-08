Long John Silver cruising into Burnley as youth theatre stage classic family tale

Prepare for an adventure across the seven seas as a cast of young actors stage a family favourite.

Burnley Youth Theatre will bring an adaptation of Treasure Island, an adventure novel by Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson, to the stage this month.

The show follows young Jim Hawkins as he discovers a map and embarks on a series of dangerous voyages to find Captain Flint’s buried treasure, located in a secret island.

But danger lies ahead as Jim and his crew encounter murder, shipwreck and the mysterious Long John Silver.

This classic tale of “buccaneers and buried gold” has inspired countless adaptations, including the 1996 film, Muppet Treasure Island, which stars Tim Curry as Long John Silver, Billy Connolly (pictured) as Billy Bones, Jennifer Saunders as Mrs Bluveridge, and Kevin Bishop as Jim Hawkins.

The BYT version will be performed outside and includes free arts activities.

The show will be preceded by a pirate treasure hunt, complete with riddles and a map.

It starts at 11am and tickets cost £15.

Teams made up of two to six people are welcome to take part and one member must be at least 16-years-old.

Visit the Burnley Youth Theatre website to learn the rules of the game before you play.

There will also be a picnic on skull hill - bring your own food - and prizes for the best-dressed pirates.

Performance: Treasure Island, Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen’s Park Road; Saturday, August 31st, 2pm. Tickets: adults £8; concessions £6; BYT members £4; 01282 427767; www.burnleyyouththeatre.org