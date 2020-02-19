Panto is returning to Sabden, oh yes it is!

Enchanting magic, music and mayhem is coming to Sabden with the long-awaited return of The Village Folk Panto Group in the form of Ali Baba and his “Four ‘n’ Half Thieves”.

Four years since the small but talented panto group entertained audiences with their production of "Sleeping Beauty" the gang are back again with another classic panto, a Sabdonia-inspired version of the famous Arabian tale.

Ali Baba

The story sees heroic Ali Baba, played by superb singer and actress Scarlet Dickinson, team up with Village Folk regular Ben Parsons in his usual 'Simple Simon' role, this time as Mustava Nail, as they attempt to defeat baddies Badass and Dalmatia, played by their real life mums Ann Mason and Margaret Parsons.

With a super supporting cast of familiar faces, loud make-up, foot-tapping songs and hilarious gags, Ali Baba is set to be a hit for all the family.

So Dame Fatima Wit-Bread and her fabulous friends invite you for a night of fun you'd be a fool to miss out on.

Opening next Wednesday, February 26th, at 7-15pm there will also be performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Saturday already sold out.

The panto takes place at St Mary's Church Hall, Whalley Road, and tickets costing £10 including pie and peas supper can be bought by calling Margaret Parsons on 01282 778652 or 07715 666866.