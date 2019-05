Pendle Rotarians enjoyed a fabulous night of fun, food and entertainment to celebrate their club's 56th anniversary.

The Alma Inn in Colne opened its doors to more than 60 people for the annual Barnoldswick and Earby Charter Dinner last Thursday.

President Kathryn Mendoros welcomed guests from neighbouring rotary clubs in District 1190 while Colin Pollard led the evening as MC and David Cook entertained guests as the after-dinner speaker.