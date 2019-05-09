Pendle song-writer strikes the right chord to become awards finalist

A Nelson musician, who writes powerful songs for bereaved people, is in the running for a top business award.

Director Jay Stansfield has landed a spot in the finals of the 2019 E3 Business Awards, which will be held at the University of Bolton Stadium on Thursday, July 11th.

JayStansfield, director of The Songwriting Company, has landed a spot in the finals of the 2019 E3 Business Awards. Photo credit: @joetry. (s)

The Songwriting Company was picked from hundreds of nominees to become one of the finalists for the prestigious Digital, Creative and Media Award category.

Jay said: “I’m so humbled to be a finalist and feel in just a short amount of time, The Songwriting Company has come a long way in its endeavours to provide a richer, more emotionally connected service for bereavement."

The talented musician was inspired to set up the business last May after losing his grandma a few years earlier. He uses his 25 years of musical experience to pen tracks that help bereaved people remember their loved ones.

Mubarak Chati, managing director of 1 Events Media, which hosts the E3 Awards, said: "I'd like to congratulate The Songwriting Company. We get hundreds of very compelling nominations every year, so to be named a finalist is a genuine achievement in itself.

"I say that partly because I know how rigorous the judges are when they make their shortlist selections. We have worked very hard to create a judging process that is fair, transparent and clearly defined, so finalists can feel proud that they really earned their place at the awards evening. To get here, companies such as The Songwriting Company have shown that they are amongst the best, most dynamic businesses in the whole of the North-West.

"More generally, we've set out to create an experience that we hope makes every entrant feel special. And it's right that they should; looking at each year's applications, it's always amazing to see what North-West companies are achieving; how much passion and intelligence they put into their plans for growth. Not all of them reach the finals of course, and that makes The Songwriting Company’s achievement all the more impressive."

More information about Jay's business can be found on its website – www.thesongwritingcompany.com – or by calling 07525 271 360.

To find out more about the E3 Business Awards, including a full list of finalists, please visit www. e3businessawards.co.uk