Second wave of acts announced for Ribble Valley's Beat-Herder Festival

Beat-Herder has announced the second wave of acts that will be helping transform a small corner of the Ribble Valley into a technicolour utopia this summer.
After selling out of tickets in record time in 2018 and on track for another sell-out success, Beat-Herder will be running from July 12th - July 14th with an array of 20+ whimsical stages, world-class DJs, live acts and comedians, and surprises aplenty.
Joining previously announced headliners Rudimental, Groove Armada and Basement Jaxx DJ Set will be international crowd pleasers Hot 8 Brass Band.
The New Orleans based band will be serving up some seriously funk-laden sounds alongside DJ, journalist, national underground music treasure and walking encyclopedia Bill Brewster; UK DJ/producer duo and prolific remixers Psychemagik and fabric mainstay and all-round house music legend Terry Farley.
As ever, Beat-Herder will continue to join the dots between a multitude of genres across the electronic music spectrum. DJ Q will bring a lively concoction of bassline, garage and grime to the Toil Trees stage alongside expert digger in bass, house and techno, Huxley.
Over at The Fortress, a monstrous construction of corrugated iron and the refuge of Beat-Herder’s most hardcore revellers, breakbeat deities Stanton Warriors will perform alongside DJ, producer and promoter of Ireland’s fast rising eponymous club night, Rebüke (Defected/Toolroom); Mancunion D&B producer Mark XTC; acclaimed collectiveFooR; underground D&B and jungle heads Selecta J-Man and Kelvin 373.
Beat-Herder continues to exist as it did back when it started as a free DIY party in 1998:uncompromising, unwavering and distinguished by an overwhelming sense of community.
Its reputation as one of the friendliest festivals around can be attributed to its loyal followers - friends, couples and families who create new memories to cherish in a bold and barmy atmosphere each summer.
Tier 4 tickets are now available for £165 + booking fee from https://tickets.beatherder.co.uk/.
Tickets can also be purchased via payment plans. Glamping options are also available.
The Beat-Herder Bombassador programme is also open, allowing loyal fans the chance to get free tickets and money-can’t-buy experiences.