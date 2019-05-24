The Grand's month of rock music: The Illicits; Liam Gallagher; and Mr Frank Sidebottom

Alan McGee, the man who discovered Oasis, says he can’t see warring rock and roll siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher burying the hatchet.

The Scots music guru signed up the Britpop legends when they performed in front of a handful of fans at King Tuts Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow in 1993.

“I can’t see it happening, certainly not in the foreseeable future,” said McGee.

“The two of them don’t see to eye.

“It’s not an act.”

McGee, speaking in Blackburn on a countrywide tour,” added: “That moment in Glasgow was like ‘wow’, this is the most incredible band I’ve ever seen, the bold energy and rawness of their songs.

“You never say never in life and maybe it could happen one day, them re-forming.

“There is a massive fan base of younger people who never had the chance to see Oasis.”

McGee snapped up Blackburn four piece The Illicits on his new Creation 23 label and they are set to play a sell-out show at the Grand, Clitheroe, on Friday, May 31.

Said McGee: “I had hoped to go to Clitheroe to see them, but I’m in the middle of a spoken word tour down south.”

Trainspotting duo Danny Boyle and writer Irvine Walsh are teaming up to bring McGee’s biography to life on the big screen.

McGee added: “Spud (Ewen Bremner) from Trainspotting is playing me.”

Meanwhile, the Grand will be screening Liam Gallagher’s new film, As It Was on Saturday, June 15.

A must see for Oasis fans, director Charlie Lightening says the movie charts ‘the musical comeback of the decade’, as Liam returned to the spotlight as a solo artist with his album As You Were in 2017.

Lightening added: “It’s a no-holds barred emotional story of how one of the most iconic frontmen went from the dizzy heights of Wonderwall and Morning Glory to finding himself shunned and on the periphery of the music business.”

There’s a musical theme a fortnight later about the life of Chris Sievey, a post-punk musician from the sleepy Cheshire town of Timperley whose creative energy never translates to success.

Until, that is, he makes a papier-mache cartoon head, buys a children’s xylophone and emerges as Mr Frank Sidebottom.

Being Frank: The story of Frank Sidebottom: Friday, June 29.

