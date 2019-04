Two of Europe's top Blues musicians is heading to Barlick for an intimate gig.

Paul Lamb, who is in the British Blues Awards Hall of Fame, and vocalist and guitarist Chad Strentz, will bring their infectious brand of music to the Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre on Sunday, April 28th at 7-30pm.

Paul is known by music fans around the world as a foremost blues harmonica exponent while Chad has toured extensively with the King Snakes.

To book tickets visit www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com