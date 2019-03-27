Burnley Light Opera Society set to mesmerise audiences with A Night at The Musicals

The Burnley Light Opera Society is transporting audiences to the glittering world of Broadway and the West End this spring.

A Night at the Musicals will celebrate some of the best-loved stage hits from across the planet, all in one magical concert which will run from April 11th to 13th at the Burnley Mechanics.

Chairman David Gill said: “The audience can expect a feast of entertainment from the very talented Burnley Light Opera cast of 35 members.

“We know that the Burnley public love to come and listen to a varied selection of musical numbers both old and new.

“We will be performing about 30 songs with a mixture of solos, duets, quintets and full company numbers.”

An uplifting, energetic and family-friendly selection has been taken from the likes of Gypsy, Kinky Boots, Dreamgirls, Nine to Five, Parade, Company and Hamilton.

There will also be a medley of tracks from old favourites, such as Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Sister Act, Mack and Mabel, and Finian’s Rainbow.

Anthony Williams will direct and choreograph the entire production and a five-piece orchestra under the musical direction of Steven Mercer will help take it to epic proportions.

Performances run from Thursday to Saturday, April 11th to 13th, starting at 7-30pm nightly. Tickets: call 01282 664400 or visit www.burnleymechanics.co.uk; £16 each; £1 off each ticket for groups of 10 or more.