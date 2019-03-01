Clitheroe band to raise the roof at St Patrick's Day gig

Clitheroe music fans will party like the Irish when four-piece band Drop the Floor fills the dance floor for the third-year running this St Patrick’s Day.

The celebratory concert filled with traditional Irish music will be held on Saturday, March 16th, in the assembly hall at the The Old School Rooms at SMSJ, Lowergate.



Guitarist Richie Moss said: “The band love the response from the audience - in previous years we have had a packed dance floor.



“It definitely makes us enjoy performing more: the tunes get a bit faster and go on a bit longer!



“It is a good chance to catch up with people too: there are lots of friends and family in the audience.

“The first event in 2017 was the first time I had seen my mum dance in years as she had not been in good health. But with the help of a new hip and my sister she was out on the floor.”



Richie might even bring out the bouzouki (a long-necked Greek form of the mandolin) while Martin Baptie will play the fiddle and Daniel Burke is on the tenor banjo and guitar.

Completing the group is the finest uilleann piper in Clitheroe, Steven Johnston.



Drop the Floor began life in the back room of The New Inn, Parson Lane, where they held smaller gigs.



But when they began to pack out the venue, they turned to the larger SMSJ, which holds up to 200 people - and have sold out concerts in advance in the last two years.



The music masters will keep the party going all night long with tracks from their well-acclaimed albums, Raise The Roof (2014) and Fairly Cookin’ (2018).



“Audiences can expect a great night of music and songs – we will be performing a lot of well-known favourites to get people involved, as well as great tunes to get toes tapping,” Richie added.



“Hopefully the bar have ordered enough Guinness!”



Tickets cost £8 and are available from The Old School Rooms and Lightworks Stained Glass on Lowergate.



Doors open at 7-30pm.



For more details visit www.dropthefloor.co.uk