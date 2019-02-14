Clitheroe singer rubbing shoulders with Dave Grohl and Mick Jagger is headlining a charity gig

Dave Grohl’s best pal will be kicking up a storm just like The Foo Fighters when he fronts a charity rock show in Clitheroe on St David’s Day (Friday, March 1st).

Bruce Thomas, the leader of Clitheroe’s Northern Social Band, knows Foo Fighters legend Grohl and is mates with rock god, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant.

The Shivers. (s)

The fund-raiser for the Honey Rose Foundation aims to raise £5,000, with Northern Social Band and The Shivers headlining a monster celebration of local music at the Grand.

Andy Henderson, the drummer for Northern Social Band, said: “Bruce knows them all in the music trade, and there’s a video on Facebook with Dave Grohl talking about Northern Social Band, and that’s nice.

“Bruce is meeting Mick Jagger soon as he is doing digital media work for the Rolling Stones.”

The Honey Rose Foundation grants special wishes to adults over 40 with life-threatening conditions or a terminal illness.

“There’s many wonderful charities to aid children who are sick, and they do truly amazing work, but I think we perhaps forget about older people battling a terminal illness,” said Andy.

“Honey Rose is the only charity in Britain to offer help like this and they do such good work.

“Playing this gig will, hopefully, raise that awareness of the charity and help them grant some of those special wishes, for example a trip in a private aeroplane or front row tickets for a sporting event or pop show.”

Andy says the Ribble Valley has come together to support the cause since they launched the rock and roll fundraiser last month.

“Talk about community spirit – it has just gone bonkers,” added Andy.

“We’ve sold lots of tickets and within a few days Ken Varey, The Mens Room, Byrnes Wine Merchants, Harry Garlick, Dawsons, Whalley Wine Shop, The Grand and Ribble FM plus many others had pledged their support.

“It is incredible, and shows the generosity of business leaders, friends and family in the Ribble Valley.”

Not surprisingly, Northern Social Band pay homage to Foo Fighters in their blistering set and also cover hits by Ocean Colour Scene, Stone Roses, Seahorses and Oasis.

Supported by The Shivers, who add their own powerhouse rock twist to songs by Alanis Morissette, Fleetwood Mac, Skunk Anansie and David Bowie, it promises to be a night to remember in support of a very worthy cause.

Charity Rock Night: Northern Social Band plus The Shivers, Friday, March 1st.

Tickets: 01200 421599, www.grandvenue.co.uk