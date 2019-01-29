Colne pub landlord highlighting Down's syndrome with charity day

A Colne pub landlord is hosting a charity day to raise awareness of Down’s syndrome.

John Hargadon, who works at The Duke of Lancaster, is raising money for the East Lancashire Down Syndrome Support Group.

John said: “The reason for this is last May myself and my wife had our little boy, who has Down’s syndrome, and this group has been amazing.

“Not only do they support families, they have monthly meetings and help raise awareness of the condition.”

Sing For The Extra One will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, at noon, following World Down Syndrome Day.

It will feature live bands, a BBQ, a performance by a local dance school, and two raffles offering 30 prizes plus a trip to Barcelona.