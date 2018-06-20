Emily is back to wow Barlick

A classically-trained singer-songwriter who stunned Barlick audiences last year is back in town.

Emily Maguire will return tomorrow to Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, Rainhall Road, with her emotive and thought-provoking songs.

Her third album, Believer, came out in 2009 and was regularly played on Radio 2 while the release of Bird Inside A Cage in 2013 was funded entirely by her fans.

A Bit Of Blue, her last album, was inspired by her battle with bipolar disorder. Following an intensive tour of Germany in June 2014, Emily developed chronic tendonitis in both arms, which forced her to cancel all her gigs. The condition occurs when a tendon is injured, swells up and becomes painful. The singer was unable to play instruments for 18 months and became severely depressed.

As a result, Emily is a mental health advocate, who has helped to raise awareness of bipolar disorder on several Radio 4 shows, including Woman's Hour and Loose Ends. She was also interviewed on the station's Midweek programme by Libby Purves when she spoke about her mental health memoirs, Start Over Again.

Now she is ready to rock Barlick at her new show, which kicks off at 8pm. Doors open at 7-30pm.

Tickets: £12; www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com