Hyenas to rock out with heroes at 'dream' show

Nelson's princes of punk are living the dream by gigging with an NME favourite.

ALL HAIL HYENA! is amplifying the festive spirit and making waves by supporting English indie band, Ultrasound, at a Christmas show.

Ultrasound. (s)

The trio - vocalist Jay Stansfield, bassist Tom Cross and drummer Rob Ashworth - will travel to the North-East on Saturday to rock out with Ultrasound and supporting act, Behold A Pale Horse.

"It's an amazing thing to be doing and it has taken over 10 years of commitment and dedication to music to get to this point," said Jay.

"Playing with bands like Grandaddy and Ultrasound, once upon a time, were just things I dreamed of.

"It proves that dreams do come true eventually if you put in the love, care and dedication to the things you love the most."

In a mission to break through a tough grassroots scene, the band has booked the gig as part of a do-it-yourself micro tour.

Band Consultant, Greg Braysford, said: "ALL HAIL HYENA! will pull out all the stops [at this gig].

"They've worked hard to get to this point and had to learn to deal with rejection.

"But you have to keep going by making contacts, befriending other bands at shows, getting involved after your performance and gig swapping.

"It all helps to create an organic live music scene."

The opportunity follows "amazing" live show reviews, and performances at Cloudspotting and with American indie rock band, Granddaddy, Greg said.

"We hoped to make 2017 the year of the Hyena, and for them to finish it by supporting Ultrasound is quite incredible," he added.

"For all of us it's going to be a dream come true. Ultrasound has incredible records and it's a big honour for ALL HAIL HYENA! to play with them.

"They were like misfits on the outside, making beautiful music - and that's how we feel."

The show runs tomorrow, from 8 - 11pm, at The Cluny, 36 Lime Street, Newcastle upon Tyne.

Tickets: www.seetickets.com