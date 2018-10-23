Kirk Brandon: cult punk singer of Theatre of Hate gigging in Barlick

Kirk Brandon was once the cult punk singer of a group he claimed to be "the best rock band in the world".

He stormed onto the 80s music scene with loud, angry punk songs, with bands Theatre of Hate, Spear of Destiny and Dead Men Walking, and has released more than 15 studio albums and countless singles during a career which at least three decades. He also regularly tops punk-rock polls as the front man and songwriter of The Pack.

But in his latest tour, which he's bringing to Barnoldswick on Hallowe'en night, he has teamed up with cello player Sam Sansbury for more emotional shows. Together, they will play hit tracks from Kirk's 30-year career, and Sam will offer his own interpretations.

Kirk said: "The cello is a very moving instrument that resonates deep inside people, and Sam's interpretations of my songs are interesting and fantastic. They make them more exciting. It's not entirely traditional. He's doing it for real and loving it."

In the beginning, there were two musical bombs which diverted Kirk's life path. First, was the discovery of music itself at age 12, when his mum bought him a knocked-down guitar for £18.

"I was young and brainless without any sense but I'd found a method of expression," he said.

Then came punk music in his early 20s, an explosive kaleidoscope of emotion, which offered unrivalled freedom to musicians. The genre was a rallying call against convention.

"It was a revolution in time. Gone were the days when musicians had to turn up to gigs with big teams. Instead, you could just turn up at a pub and play a few chords," he said.

"Punk was music people could relate to. It was angry, and at the time, I felt angry."

Kirk shot to fame in the early 80s with Gothic new wave band Theatre of Hate, releasing tracks like Rebel Without a Brain and Do You Believe in the Westworld.

"There were five of us banging about London," he said. "We were selling thousands of records, but we weren't looking for fame.

"Today, fame is something everyone desires, without knowing what it actually is and what it can do to you.

"That's OK, if it's what people want, but these days, many people don't actually do anything for it.

"Now you can get a hair cut, wear certain clothes and smile on TV and become famous. But if you're going to be something, it should be for a reason. Otherwise, it's madness to me."

For Kirk, his career was never about fame.

"I just wanted to create, write songs and speak about what I felt and saw. I didn't have a clue about things, so music helped me to understand myself. Everyone wants to understand what they feel, or why certain things happen in their life."

"It's a different world nowadays. I look around at my contemporaries and, well, it's just a nuthouse.

"Lots of people seem to want 'crazy-house'. It's easier to turn on your TV and devices and believe what some guy is shouting about than work out an issue for yourself.

"In a really strange way, someone like Trump is a provocation. He's a multi-billionaire and could retire to one of his golf courses. So why doesn't he do that? Why does he want to be president?

"Figures like him either provoke you to think or you just accept them. I think at some point, as people get older, they turn off from the world. But if you look around, you'll see we're destroying this place. People talk about what they want for their children and grandchildren but there's not going to be anything left. They won't be able to see real animals in the flesh - they'll only be able to see it on the TV.

"Now the world belongs to young people - it's not my world anymore. I've had my power. The people in suits should get back in their cars. They don't care about the planet."

Kirk's voice, presented through his music, was once loud, angry and rebellious. Today, it's softer, thanks to his collaboration with Sam. But still it retains all of its emotional power.

He said: "Sam's made me think differently about music, for sure. The guitar and the cello make a brilliant marriage. A lot of people don't get it at first. On the face of it, it might seem strange but everyone who hears it falls in love with it."

Kirk Brandon with Sam Sansbury, Wednesday, October 31st, 7-30 - 10-30pm, Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre.

Tickets: www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com