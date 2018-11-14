Manchester Ska Foundation: the reggae tribute band rivalling UB40 to gig in Burnley

Reggae tribute band Manchester Ska Foundation are bringing their high-energy vibes to Burnley, fresh from headlining the Great Northern Ska Festival, previously graced by superstars UB40.

Music lovers can catch them on Friday at Mavericks and Mr Greens (upstairs), both in Bull Street, Burnley.

Manchester Ska Foundation is an eight-piece two-tone and reggae group, playing the horn and organ, and fronted by singer Lee Hollister. Two-tone is a genre of British music that fuses traditional ska with musical elements of punk rock.

Doors to Mr Greens will open at 8pm and support act Complete Control will be on stage from 9 - 11pm.

The doors to Mavericks will open before the end of the Complete Control set and Manchester Ska Foundation will be live on stage from 11-15pm till around 1-30am.

Admission is £5 on the door and it is first come first served so be there early to avoid disappointment.

To learn more about the band visit www.manchesterskafoundation.com/