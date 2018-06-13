Osmondmania will dazzle Pendle

As they enter their sixth decade performing as the Osmonds, founding members Jay and Merrill will perform an intimate show for fans this month at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre.

The Osmond Brothers began life as Merrill, Jay, Wayne and Alan who recorded their first album together in 1963.

Since then, with the addition of Donny, Marie and later Jimmy, the family has released approximately 200 albums between them.

They have also sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and have 59 gold and platinum records to their name.

Versatility is the key to their success, with the group having tried their hand at a range of genres, including barbershop, pop, rock, disco, country, gospel, Broadway, swing and jazz, and having recorded their songs in eight different languages, including Swedish, Japanese, Samoan and even Latin.

The show will take place on Tuesday, July 10th, at 8pm and will include a meet and greet. Doors open at 7-30pm.

Only 50 tickets are available. To book your seats for £50 per person visit www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com or call 01282 813 374 or 07712 628 366.