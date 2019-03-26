Pendle singers team up for joyful 70th anniversary concert

More than 100 Pendle singers aged from five to over 80-years-old joined forces to sing to a packed audience.

Pendle Youth and Children's Choir teamed up with schools and other choirs for an afternoon concert at the The Muni, Colne, earlier this month.

The joyful event was organised to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the choir.

Youth choir conductor David Wilkinson said: “It has been a fantastic example of inter-generational singing. Some of our children had never seen so many grown-ups singing together and they were fascinated.

“The rehearsals had all the choirs and conductors working together, and it was a very worthwhile experience. We want to thank everyone who performed at the concert and supported it.”

The choir shared the stage with Evie Rapson and Tom Scothern, of folk-jazz duo Me, Thee and E, as well as bagpipe player Tom Pickup, Colne Orpheus, Nelson Arion, the Burwain Singers and Nelson Civic Ladies Choir.

Two members of the 1949 children’s choir, Christine Whinnerah and Christine Corden Brook, along with singers Amy Howard, Kate Overend and Hannah McDonagh Bond, also graced the stage.

Pendle’s Mayor and Mayoress, Coun. James Starkie and Janet Starkie, presented cheques for £750 to PYCC and £1,250 to Pendle Schools Festival.

The choir's next event is a Railway Children themed weekend from April 26th to 28th at Trinity Baptist Church, with a film show, a training day, singing, games, and a visit to the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.