Release your inner glam rocker with T Rex tribute at The Grand, Clitheroe

At the height of his fame, Marc Bolan outsold Jimi Hendrix and The Who with his chart-topping band T Rex.

But his fey looks, beguiling pop songs, and untimely death in a car accident at the age of 29 meant interest in Bolan or his life never waned.

Indeed, T Rex’s monster tunes Jeepster, Metal Guru, Telegram Sam and 20th Century Boy, sound as vibrant and as contemporary today as they did in the outrageous glam rock era of the 1970s.

“Marc Bolan would still be doing great music if he was alive today: he was a trailblazer,” said singer Danielz, who plays Bolan in doppelgangers T Rextasy, who return to the Grand, Clitheroe, next month (Friday, March 15th).

“He was an extraordinary pop artist, and in my book the greatest rock star Britain has ever produced.

“Bolan paved the way for his great friend Bowie as well as creating that iconic glam rock image.

“A lot of music today is about image makers - and people who want to be famous overnight on these shocking talent shows – but Marc was his own man, an innovator.

“Marc Bolan was a natural born rock and roller.”

For the past quarter of a century, T Rextasy have toured the world – performing T Rex’s pop and rock anthems – a career that has lasted longer than Bolan’s very own T Rex.

Danielz saw T Rex play live on a couple of occasions and was listening to Radio Luxembourg on his old transistor when he heard the T Rex sound for the first time on the airwaves.

“It just changed my outlook and I was hooked on Bolan’s sound, his powerful message,” added Danielz.

“It was like a breath of spring air in a very smoky room.

“And what I heard was a man embracing life and his love of music.

“Marc’s music had the power to cross generations and it just blew me away.”

He added: “That era of music, there was a lot of grim muso stuff going on, boring guitar solos and concept albums, but Marc just turned everything on its head.

“He was saying, ‘Hey listen, I can play guitar just as well as you and write brilliant pop songs too.

“When punk came along, many of those bands were influenced by T Rex and Bowie.

“He used to call his shows the Church of Marc Bolan and I know what he meant.”

Joolz says Bolan was at the height of his powers with the album Electric Warrior, producing the classic singles Jeepster, Get it On and Cosmic Dancer.

“Fans of a certain generation might remember a music show – Marc - he hosted on Granada TV.

“It is largely forgotten now because it was broadcast at 4pm, but once again he was ahead of the game, showcasing punk bands The Damned, The Jam and Eddie and the Hotrods.”

Danielz and his band, the world’s only official tribute to Marc Bolan and T Rex, have even played with Micky Finn and Dino Dine, former T Rex members, and Marc’s son Rolan Bolan.

“People come to our gigs with their children and grandchildren, and we always get a really nice crowd coming to the show at Clitheroe.”