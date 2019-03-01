Royal Ballet folk singer bringing intimate gig to Barlick

Folk lovers are being treated to an intimate and moving gig when this London-born singer-songwriter brings her emotive sound to Pendle.

Ana Silvera will weave tales of her own eventful life through songs from her Oracles album when she performs at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre, on March 21st.

Her bluegrass-tinged tunes also draw on folklore and myth, providing poignant snap-shots in time which are inspired by the loss of her brother.

Her impressive career has seen her compose and sing Cassandra for the Royal Ballet and she's collaborated with celebrated choirs and instrumental ensembles, including Concerto Caledonia and the Estonian Television Girls Choir.

Now she is teaming up with award-winning Danish double bass player, Jasper Høiby, for a stripped back performance in Barlick.

To book tickets, please visit https://www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com