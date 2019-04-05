Soulful Welsh singer-songwriter bringing moving show to Pendle

A legendary Welsh singer-songwriter will move audiences with his soulful show in Barlick.

Martyn Joseph, who has toured with the likes of Art Garfunkel, Jools Holland, Mike and The Mechanics, Celine Dion and Shirley Bassey, will perform an array of stunning and poignant tracks on Thursday, September 19th at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre. Doors open at 7-30pm.

A stellar songwriter and jaw-dropping guitar player, Martyn explores social justice through his music, which has been recognised with various humanitarian awards and plaudits.

To book tickets visits www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com