Swing King Josh hitting Burnley Mechanics

Prepared to be charmed by Burnley’s answer to swing kings Sinatra and Michael Buble.

Big band singer Josh Hindle is swinging into town next month for a sensational show at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

The award-winning vocalist and his live band will bring to life classic tracks from the Great American Songbook, plus all your favourite West End and Broadway musicals.

Josh said: “Audiences can expect an intimate heartfelt performance from me.

“It’s been a long time coming where I have wanted to perform a concert featuring songs that I love and that the audience will hopefully love too.

“The Burnley Mechanics is a fantastic theatre to perform in and it’s a show where I want everyone in the room to be in he moment and have a wonderful night.”

Josh is also starring in a lead role in the hit musical Guys and Dolls at the Pendle Hippodrome, Colne.

“Music has been a family thing really, especially musicals at the Hippodrome,” he said.

“It snowballed from the am dram scene and I am just about to release my own album in August/early September.

“It’s been one of the toughest years I’ve yet faced and I just want to be me for the night and let the music come from the heart.

“The night will consist of many songs from rock, pop, Disney and more!

“I want to showcase a wide variety of genres for all to enjoy!”

Joining him on stage will be Tom Scothern from 7-30 to 8pm.

“Tom has always been a good friend of mine,” Josh said.

“He cane from the Hippodrome stage too so it’s great to share that same path!

“He’s always helped me and supported every concert I’ve ever asked him to do and I can’t wait for people to hear him at the start of the night!

“The people of Burnley and Pendle have always been great to me and really supportive and I have a great band and a brilliant show planned!”

The fun kicks off at 7-30pm on Friday, October 5th.

For tickets visit www. burnleymechanics.co.uk