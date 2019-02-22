This is who is performing at the 2019 Ribble Valley International Jazz Festival

Caire Martin, one of the crown jewels of British jazz, will provide the vintage party fizz for the Ribble Valley International Jazz Festival’s 10th birthday party.

A splendid line-up of music awaits visitors to the Ribble Valley jamboree, with musicians and jazz enthusiasts from all over the world heading to the town from May 2nd - 6th.

“I’m honoured to be invited back to this lovely festival, and for such a special weekend too,” said Claire.

“I’ve made many great friends in Clitheroe, it is a wonderful place to visit and perform.”

Few vocalists are as elegant and eloquent as Claire Martin and there’s an extra special treat in store for her fans this year.

The award-winning singer teams up with pianist Liane Carroll, the talented duo headlining a must-see concert at the Grand on festival Friday.

The following day, a vocal workshop at the theatre will feature the sensational vocalists in a singing masterclass.

Matthew Evans, the Grand’s programme manager, said: “The festival now draws visitors from all over the UK and for the last ten years has been influential in helping the Grand become an attractive venue for many of Britain’s leading jazz artists.

“Clitheroe has become an important regional centre for emerging musicians to play concerts and the work of the Ribble Valley International Jazz Festival has been a huge part of this.”

Sunday is traditionally one of the most popular days, but make sure your vocal cords are well oiled for a new festival event on the sabbath.

A gospel concert by Manchester Inspiration Voices at Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe, will provide one of the weekend’s highlights.

The Manchester Inspiration Choir won the BBC Songs of Praise title in 2017 and their presence at the festival is a coup for festival organisers.

Norwegian jazz saxophonist Marius Neset has taken Europe by storm with his all-star quintet.

And legendary vibes player, Jim Hart, and keyboardist Ivo Neame, will join the Scandinavian star on stage at the Grand on Sunday evening.

Clitheroe always puts the bunting out for the Saturday jazz party, with the On the Edge stage at the Assembly Rooms featuring up and coming talent from the north of England.

Paul J. Rigby’s Northern Jazz Orchestra presents the festival finale on Bank Holiday Monday with Clitheroe-born Andy Greenwood on trumpet.

Festival director Geoff Jackson said: “There’s still more big acts to be announced yet, but the 2019 festival will include 400 musicians playing at 15 venues, including the Grand, regarded by many artists as one of the best small theatres outside London.

He added: “We’ve got all styles of jazz: blues, R&B, soul, experimental, plus poetry and dance.”

Several venues in the town, including the Ale House, will be alive with the sound of music all weekend, presenting shows for a more intimate audience.

Sawley, Worston, Mitton and Longridge will also be hosting concerts during festival weekend.

Tickets are on sale from the Grand, 01200 421599 or www.thegrandvenue.co.uk, May 2nd-6th.

Full festival details, www.rvjazzfestival.co.uk.