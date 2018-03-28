The best Fish and Chips in Lancashire according to TripAdvisor

With Good Friday almost upon us, the tradition of eating fish rather than meat on this particular bank holiday will be followed by people around the UK, with many opting to indulge in a tasty portion of Fish and Chips.

There are a wealth of places which offer fish and chips in Lancashire, but according to TripAdvisor which of these are the best?

::Yorkshire Fisheries

Although the name of this fish and chip restaurant suggest Yorkshire, it is located in the heart of Blackpool and is ranked number 1 on TripAdvisor for the best fish and chips in Lancashire.

The large portions of freshly cooked fish and chips, served with an abundance of mushy peas, bread and butter and freshly brewed pots of tea keeps customers returning again and again.

You can dine in or take your meal away, so whether you fancy eating in the restaurant or eating in the comfort of your own home, you can enjoy a tasty portion of fish and chips from Yorkshire Fisheries.

:: Bentleys Fish & Chip Shop

Also located in Blackpool, situated on Bond Street, Bentleys Fish and Chip Shop offers high quality fish which has a light batter and is cooked to perfection.

They also offer gluten free options, so if you’re wanting a tasty portion of fish and chips, but require this dietary option then this is a great place to go.

:: C Fresh Fish and Chips

Located on Lytham Road, in the South Shore area of Blackpool, C Fresh Fish and Chips offer what their name states, deliciously cooked, fresh fish and chips.

If you’re having a day out by the seaside and want a filling, good quality meal located close to the promenade, then this is a great place to go.

:: Granada Fish Bar

Granada Fish Bar is located in Fleetwood, Lancashire, and is ranked number 4 on TripAdvisor for the best fish and chips in Lancashire, and number 1 for best restaurant in Fleetwood.

They offer an extensive menu and even offer a special of the day, so if you fancy something different from the regular haddock or cod, for example hake, Granada Fish Bar offers plenty of choice.

:: Seafarers

The scenic town of Lytham St Annes provides the backdrop to this popular fish and chip shop.

This family-friendly restaurant and takeaway offers an extensive menu, the takeaway menu even offers a wide selection of fish including plaice, sole and haddock.

They even offer a delivery service so if you want to stay on the comfort of your own home, but fancy a portion of flavoursome fish and chips, Seafarers has it all.

:: Kay's Fish & Chips

Located in Thornton-Cleveleys Kay’s Fish and Chips offers beautifully cooked fish and chips with the option of either dining in or taking it away.

There are even gluten free and vegetarian options so if you want something from the chippy, but have specific dietary requirements, Kay’s Fish and Chips caters for this.

:: Atkinson's Fish & Chip Restaurant

Atkinson’s Fish and Chip Restaurant, located in Morecambe, offers delicious lightly battered freshly cooked fish, perfectly cooked chips and a wide selection of side orders.

You can eat in, take it away or even get fish and chips delivered right to your front door.

:: The Lytham Kitchen

Also located in Lytham, The Lytham Kitchen offers a wide selection of different foods, but if you’re in the mood for fish and chips, their fresh fish coated in homemade beer batter served with chunky chips, mushy peas, salad garnish and homemade tartare sauce is a winner with regular customers and new visitors alike.

