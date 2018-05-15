A cunning plan for Blackadder is brewing at Pendle Hippodrome

I have a cunning plan - get yourself to the Pendle Hippodrome for an evening of classic comedy Blackadder.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company is delighted to have been granted special permission to present three episodes of the iconic BBC historical sitcom as its summer play.

'Blackadder Goes Forth', the fourth and final series in the long-running comedy following the travails of Edmund Blackadder and his 'dogsbody' companion Baldrick, finds the pair in the trenches and horror of the Western Front.

At turns, equally hilarious and heart-wrenching the series managed to blend humour with a very powerful social message about the futility of the 'war to end all wars'.

Waiting in fear of the dreaded order to go ‘over the top’ from the patently insane General Melchett, Captain Blackadder will try whatever he can to escape life in the trenches alive, ably supported (or hindered) by his hapless sidekick Private Baldrick.

Be prepared to laugh and cry during what is bound to be a spectacular piece of theatre as the Pendle troupe will be performing episodes 'Major Star', 'Private Plane' and the unbearably emotional final episode 'Goodbyee'.

To book your tickets visit ticketsource.co.uk/phtheatre or call 01282 617315 at Central Garage to book over the phone.

Meanwhile, rehearsals are underway for the Hippodrome's September show 'Guys and Dolls' with tickets on sale for this also.