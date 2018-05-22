Burnley Youth Theatre's triple dose of social activism

A group of young actors are out to help change the world with three brand-new shows known collectively as Switch.

Theatre groups After The Rain, Pieces Of Me and INDRA are joining forces to raise awareness of social problems.

Worlds Apart explores LGBT issues, Avalanche tackles mental illness and Bloodhounds challenges how we protest and highlights the political activism of 100 years ago.

Due to challenging themes, the shows are suitable for audiences aged 11 and older.

They will be performed one after the other at Burnley Youth Theatre on Friday, July 6th, starting at 7-30pm.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk