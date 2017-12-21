Cracking Christmas show in Pendle

A cracker of a Christmas tale is coming back to Pendle for one night only.

A man of the brink of suicide and a guardian angel’s mission to save him are the moving subjects of this live radio play.

Expect stunning vocals as Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company bring this festive favourite to vivid life and transport audiences to 1948, the golden age of radio.

The festivities kick off with free mince pies and mulled wine on arrival, with the show taking place on Saturday at 7-30pm.

Tickets cost £7 and are available by visiting www.phtheatre.co.uk or calling Central Garage, Fence, on 01282 617315.