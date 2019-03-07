Double bill of theatrical fun at Burnley Youth Theatre

A double of bill of original and imaginative shows is being presented by Burnley Youth Theatre this spring.

First up is The Wishing Tree which will transport audiences to a magical world where dreams can spin out of control.

It tells of an ancient oak with magical branches which stands alone deep in the wilderness.

But what happens when the wishes it grants become too much to handle?

This family-friendly show is suitable for all ages.

Next month, the youngsters will stage The Butterfly Effect.

This thrilling show asks whether the mere flapping of a butterfly’s wings can really cause a tidal wave.

It follows a chain of events which has serious consequences for everyone involved, when one small action, a moment in time, changes the course of the world forever.

Discounts are available for group bookings at either production.

The theatre group is also hosting a band night to raise funds for its activities.

Suitable for ages 11 and over, it will open its doors to some of Lancashire’s best emerging bands and musicians.

It will take place on Friday, March 22nd at 7-30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

The Wishing Tree: Saturday, March 30th, 2-30pm and 7-30pm. The Butterfly Effect: Saturday, April 6th, 7-30pm. Tickets for either show: adults £8 (£10 on the door); concessions £6 (£8 door); BYT members £4 (£6 door); www.ticketsource.co.uk; box office 01282 427767.