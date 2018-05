Byteback Theatre Group will take families on an enchanting journey through the senses.

Land of Nod explores the magic of bedtime stories and dreams.

This brand-new production combines the art of storytelling and music to guide little ones aged up to five years-old through the senses of sound, sight, smell and touch.

The show, which includes free arts activities, will be performed at Burnley Youth Theatre on Friday, June 1st, at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets: £4-10 www.ticketsource.co.uk; 01282 427767.