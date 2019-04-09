Fall in love with this Hollywood rom-com at Colne's Little Theatre

A pair of Pendle actors are stepping into the shoes of Hollywood stars Jane Fonda and Robert Redford for Colne Dramatic Society's latest show.

Barefoot in the Park will bring a touch of New York style to Colne when it is presented at The Little Theatre next month.

Beverly McKiernan, production manager, said: “Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon is perhaps best known for the film version starring Jane Fonda and Robert Redford and tells the story of a newly married couple living on the fifth floor of a New York brownstone.

"Corrie is a vivacious free spirit, wanting to live life to the full without thought for the consequences. Paul, her new husband, is quite the opposite, checking everything in detail before deciding whether or not to take that step (more often than not, it’s a no!).

"Into their lives comes Victor Velasco, a colourful foreign Bohemian type who lives in the attic – which he can only reach by climbing out of their bedroom window! Add to the mix, Corrie’s middle-class, over-conservative mother - and trouble is definitely brewing!”

Marilyn Crowther played the Jane Fonda role when the play was last presented by Colne Dramatic Society. Revisiting it as director, she has brought together a strong cast, comprising: Jessica Balderstone, Riz Riley, Beverly McKiernan, John Cummings, Michael Mullen and Paul McKiernan.

Performance dates are Monday to Saturday, May 6th to 11th at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets are £7.50 for Monday and Tuesday. and £8 for Wednesday to Saturday. They can be booked via the theatre answerphone on 01282 861424 from next Monday or in person at Colne Library on Saturday, April 27th and Saturday, May 4th from 11am to 1pm.