Family fun at the Burnley Mechanics

Burnley Mechanics has a fantastic family programme of shows to warm up autumn.

Get ready for this world premiere stage adaptation of Tabby McTat in October. Freckle Productions is bringing the feline busker from page to stage as he searches for his missing friend Fred.

The show is based on the book by Julia Donaldson, who said: “I have a soft spot for Tabby, as I used to be a busker, and I am also a great cat-lover. I’m delighted Freckle Productions is going to be dramatizing my story and I can’t wait to see it.”

Also in October, a brand-new show called Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular promises to be the biggest party in town with a playlist including Ghostbusters and The Monster Mash!

Ideal for two to seven-year-olds, the performance will be followed by games of Trick or Treat.

Shakespeare For Schools Festival - the largest of its kind in the world - will return to town in late November.

Shakespeare Schools Foundation will present a striking array of timeless plays boasting a colourful makeover.

Also in November, young dancers will join forces join for a spectacular show.

Burnley Schools Gotta Dance will wow audiences with a raft of performances in various genres, all supported by local singers.

Prices, times and dates - see www.burnleymechanics.co.uk