This brand new children’s show promises to be the biggest Hallowe’en party in town!

Crafty the Crow has invited all his friends to his Hallowe’en Spooktacular to see the Golden Pumpkin.

But his plans are ruined when a thief sneaks in and steals the treasured pumpkin.

Dress up in your scariest outfit as Sally the Scarecrow sets out to solve the ghostly goings-on.

The show will be staged on Saturday, October 28th at 2pm at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

Tickets: www.burnleymechanics.co.uk